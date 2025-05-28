Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for MHK Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MHK. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

View Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $104.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.