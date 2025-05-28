Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for TROW Earnings

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $95.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

