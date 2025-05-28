Zacks Research Predicts Increased Earnings for Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a report issued on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$103.78.

Shares of IMO opened at C$99.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.41. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$82.98 and a 52-week high of C$108.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

