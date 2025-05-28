Q2 Earnings Forecast for RAPT Issued By HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23.

RAPT has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 20.7%

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 994.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.