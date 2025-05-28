Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Southern Q2 Earnings

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $89.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Southern has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $848,019,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $510,229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,527 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

