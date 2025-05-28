PodcastOne (PODC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
PodcastOne Trading Down 4.4%
NASDAQ PODC opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. PodcastOne has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.20.
About PodcastOne
