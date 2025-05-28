PodcastOne (PODC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

PodcastOne Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ PODC opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. PodcastOne has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.20.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

