Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is expected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.500-22.900 EPS and its FY26 guidance at $22.50-22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $421.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ulta Beauty stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

