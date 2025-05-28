GAP (GAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GAP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $328,003.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,013.55. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $74,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,160. The trade was a 46.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAP stock. Amundi purchased a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

