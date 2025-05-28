American Woodmark (AMWD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $427.39 million for the quarter.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.72 million.

AMWD stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $857.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 32.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

