LiveOne (LVO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter.

LiveOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.76. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveOne stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of LiveOne worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

