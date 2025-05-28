EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.47 and last traded at $143.72. 26,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 37,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

See Also

