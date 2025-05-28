International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Up 40.2% – Time to Buy?

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 40.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 25,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 4,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

International Stem Cell Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

