Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 465,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 846,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is -2.17%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

