Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.69. 107,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 164,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Advantest Stock Performance

Advantest Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

