Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.69. 107,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 164,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Advantest Stock Performance
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
