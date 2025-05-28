Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.51. 46,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 15,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc is a Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development and manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial-stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin.

Recommended Stories

