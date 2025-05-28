Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading 5.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 744,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 373,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Lion One Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. The stock has a market cap of C$78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.43.
About Lion One Metals
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
Featured Articles
