Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.36. The firm has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

