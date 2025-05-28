SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Trading Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.04. 559,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 580,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

SMC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. SMC had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that SMC Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.