Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 750,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 170,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

