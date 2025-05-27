FST (KBSX) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of FST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FST has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s competitors have a beta of -0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FST alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FST and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FST $36.50 million $430,000.00 -4.74 FST Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 35.31

Profitability

FST’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FST. FST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares FST and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FST N/A N/A -8.81% FST Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Summary

FST competitors beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About FST

(Get Free Report)

FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for FST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.