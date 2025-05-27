FST (KBSX) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership
50.8% of FST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
FST has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s competitors have a beta of -0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares FST and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FST
|$36.50 million
|$430,000.00
|-4.74
|FST Competitors
|$14.15 billion
|$71.35 million
|35.31
Profitability
This table compares FST and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FST
|N/A
|N/A
|-8.81%
|FST Competitors
|11.22%
|-48.18%
|1.91%
Summary
FST competitors beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About FST
FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.
