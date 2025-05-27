Share Buyback Program Approved by Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Board of Directors

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,585.65. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,595 shares of company stock worth $17,473,123. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

