Cloudastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI) Insider Sells $29,489.22 in Stock

Cloudastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) insider Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 9,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $29,489.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,071.14. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sheldon Richard Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 10,618 shares of Cloudastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $29,093.32.

Cloudastructure Stock Up 10.1%

NASDAQ CSAI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,760. Cloudastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cloudastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cloudastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cloudastructure Company Profile

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Featured Stories

