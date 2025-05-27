Insider Buying: United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Purchases 33,340 Shares of Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri bought 33,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $66,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 197,860 shares in the company, valued at $395,720. This represents a 20.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UHG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.97. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. United Homes Group had a positive return on equity of 1,250.34% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,844,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in United Homes Group by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,755,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,553 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in United Homes Group by 759.5% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Homes Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 336,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

