Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $262,920.82 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 24,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $262,920.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,092,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,285,892.87. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 11,198 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $112,763.86.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 19,024 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $206,790.88.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 701 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $7,907.28.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 3,842 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $44,874.56.

On Monday, May 19th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 31,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $369,684.45.

On Monday, April 28th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,691 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $148,958.08.

On Friday, April 25th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,383 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $168,443.85.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 6,295 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $69,685.65.

On Monday, April 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 17,037 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $190,644.03.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,406 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $115,298.48.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 5.4%

NYSE:BOC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 180,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,633. The company has a market cap of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Omaha by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 80.4% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,009,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 449,986 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 947,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

