Hardide plc (LON:HDD) Insider Buys £10,139.36 in Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Magson purchased 126,742 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,139.36 ($13,701.84).

Hardide Stock Performance

Shares of HDD stock traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7.82 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,933. The stock has a market cap of £6.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.86. Hardide plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15.

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Hardide had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardide

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

