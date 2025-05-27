Elementis (LON:ELM) Trading 11.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.80 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 144.80 ($1.96). Approximately 5,028,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 1,524,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.76).

Elementis Trading Up 11.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Elementis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.01. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.65%.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

