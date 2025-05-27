Analyzing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Tower and CubeSmart”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Tower alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $10.18 billion 9.83 $1.48 billion $3.89 54.92 CubeSmart $1.08 billion 8.85 $410.76 million $1.69 24.76

Risk & Volatility

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Tower has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Tower and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 14 3 3.11 CubeSmart 0 9 6 0 2.40

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $240.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $47.07, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than American Tower.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 10.05% 22.01% 3.55% CubeSmart 37.79% 14.33% 6.48%

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. American Tower pays out 174.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.