Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 16.1% – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 42,546,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 51,294,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £872,496.51, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
