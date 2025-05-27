Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of SUPV stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 2,023,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.93. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUPV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Grupo Supervielle worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.