Insider Buying: FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) insider Hamid Khoja bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,250. The trade was a 177.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FibroBiologics Stock Up 0.2%

FibroBiologics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 405,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.25. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroBiologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

