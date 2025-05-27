Serge Saxonov Sells 9,343 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $77,546.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,087.50. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 2,653,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 434.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after buying an additional 4,371,327 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,092,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,499,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.