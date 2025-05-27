Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,699.52. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Plexus Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.74. 98,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $172.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.90.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLXS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 139.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $107,489,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.