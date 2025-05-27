Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 5,577 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $178,352.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,215.80. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,817. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,515,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,987,000 after buying an additional 304,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,918,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,038,000 after purchasing an additional 312,299 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,772,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

