Insider Selling: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,150. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Brian Read sold 1,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Brian Read sold 8,900 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $79,655.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Brian Read sold 7,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $56,210.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, Brian Read sold 29,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $205,446.00.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 13.0%

Shares of SERV traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 12,234,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.08. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Serve Robotics by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 544,537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Serve Robotics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SERV shares. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

