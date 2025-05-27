Robert W. Pease Buys 439 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

