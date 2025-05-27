Edward Kovalik Purchases 6,700 Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Kovalik acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $25,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,065.70. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Kovalik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Edward Kovalik acquired 7,140 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $25,061.40.

Prairie Operating Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,588. The company has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.13. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PROP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prairie Operating from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prairie Operating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 163.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

