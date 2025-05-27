Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,616.78. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%
CNTA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,675. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on CNTA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.