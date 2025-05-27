Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,616.78. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

CNTA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,675. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNTA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

