Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Gregory L. Summe Buys 30,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avantor Trading Up 3.6%

AVTR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,271,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

