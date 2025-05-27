Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Sells $7,623,044.91 in Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAYGet Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 197,847 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $7,623,044.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,131 shares in the company, valued at $29,441,967.43. This represents a 20.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Waystar stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. 1,469,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 434.44.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waystar by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 135,661 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 26.9% in the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waystar by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the period.

WAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

