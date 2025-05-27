Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Sells $7,623,044.91 in Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 197,847 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $7,623,044.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,131 shares in the company, valued at $29,441,967.43. This represents a 20.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waystar Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Waystar stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. 1,469,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 434.44.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waystar by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 135,661 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 26.9% in the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waystar by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the period.

WAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

