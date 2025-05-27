Crescenzo Neil E. De Buys 100,000 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,491,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,257. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CCCS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

