Crescenzo Neil E. De Buys 100,000 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,491,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,257. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCCS
Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CCC Intelligent Solutions
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.