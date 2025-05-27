BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZDV traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,176. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$19.59 and a one year high of C$23.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.42.

