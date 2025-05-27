Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 1,762 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,762 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $99,834.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,218.72. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Daniel Ramos sold 7,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $403,760.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,646 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $97,953.46.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Daniel Ramos sold 6,890 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $413,813.40.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. 252,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,392. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 10.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

