OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 6266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMVKY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cfra Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

