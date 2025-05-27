Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 122675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.37.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

