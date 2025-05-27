L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 455335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIQUY

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 0.9%

L’Air Liquide Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 72.8% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5,687.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 172,954 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.