BMO Canadian Dividend ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of TSE ZDV traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$23.45. 26,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,176. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.42.
