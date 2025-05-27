Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 837,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,415,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.84 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 10.5%

The company has a market cap of £3.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

