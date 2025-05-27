DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 24642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNBBY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 2.3%
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DNB Bank ASA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.2311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.76%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
Read More
