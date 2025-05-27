MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.89 and last traded at $200.43, with a volume of 8384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.64.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 4.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.32.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 8.64%. Analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8513 per share. This is a boost from MTU Aero Engines’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

