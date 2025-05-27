MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.89 and last traded at $200.43, with a volume of 8384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 4.0%
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 8.64%. Analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.
MTU Aero Engines Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8513 per share. This is a boost from MTU Aero Engines’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MTU Aero Engines
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.