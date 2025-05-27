THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 8929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

THK Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.81.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $557.16 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

